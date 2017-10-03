17 Major Model Milestones Kaia Gerber Can Already Cross Off Her List

Watch out Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid: Kaia Gerber is hot on your stylish catwalk stilettos. She has solidified herself as one of the top models to watch, and is quickly rising through the ranks with her effortless style and already impressive resume.

Would you expect any less from Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter? Take a peek at Kaia’s growing list of accomplishments and ask yourself what you were doing as a teen.

WHEN SHE MODELED FOR VERSACE … AT AGE 10 – JAN. 2012

Like mother, like daughter! Kaia is a total natural in front of the camera while posing for her first-ever photoshoot for Versace as the 10-year-old face of the brand’s Young Versace division. “Being on-set with my daughter watching her in front of the camera was a fantastic experience,” Crawford previously said. “I am so proud of her.”

WHEN SHE SCORED HER FIRST FASHION CAMPAIGN — FEB. 2016

@kaiagerber ++ #chromehearts spring 2016 A post shared by Chrome Hearts Official (@chromeheartsofficial) on Feb 2, 2016 at 9:28am PST

Kaia may have posed for a handful of high-profile editorial shoots, but nothing quite compares to fronting her very first fashion ad campaign with Chrome Hearts.

WHEN SHE JOINED THE #WANGSQUAD — MARCH 2016

@WANGSQUAD initiation at @erinmckennasbakery. thank you @AlexanderWangNY. #WANGSS16 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 11, 2016 at 7:59am PST

Kaia’s modeling career hit a high point when she was recruited by Alexander Wang to star in his spring ad campaign.

WHEN SHE LANDED HER FIRST VOGUE COVER — MARCH 2016

As is the case with every budding model, landing a Vogue cover is the ultimate dream — a goal Kaia reached at 14 when she fronted Vogue Paris with mom Cindy. “What is life?!! I honestly can’t breathe right now,” the teen captioned her Instagram pic of the cover.

WHEN SHE STARRED IN HER FIRST-EVER FASHION FILM — JUNE 2016

As the face for Miu Miu’s Scenique eyewear campaign, Kaia made her fashion film debut in this artsy 5-minute video that consists mostly of the star walking poolside before going for a swim.

WHEN SHE SIGNED WITH IMG MODELS — JULY 2016

And now it’s official! After years of shooting editorials and making us all jealous with her perfect genes, Kaia finally lands a major modeling contract with IMG Models.

WHEN SHE MADE HER SEPTEMBER ISSUE DEBUT IN VOGUE — AUG. 2016

You know, just hanging with family on vacation while a Vogue photographer tags along for the genetically gifted ride. NBD.

WHEN SHE SNAGGED HER FIRST SOLO COVER — AUG. 2016

Out today in London and already raved up on thedailymail.com… Kaia, Kaia, KAIA 💥💥💥 #KaiaGerber #POPIssue35 #POPmagazine #POPKaia #KaiaPOP @kaiagerber A post shared by POP Magazine (@thepopmag) on Aug 18, 2016 at 2:50am PDT

Kaia fronted not one, but three covers for POP magazine, which served as her first solo cover shoot. “It’s not like I never dreamed it could happen because it’s really all I dreamed about,” Kaia tells the magazine of her modeling aspirations.

WHEN SHE SAT FRONT ROW AT FASHION WEEK — SEPT. 2016

It was only a matter of time before the model made a splash at Fashion Week — which she did at the Public School show during New York Fashion Week.

WHEN SHE WON HER FIRST FASHION AWARD — SEPT. 2016

It became even more evident that the newly-minted model is following in her mother’s footsteps after Kaia received the breakthrough model of the year award at The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week.

WHEN SHE BECAME THE FACE OF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY — SEPT. 2016

Talk about a whirlwind career! With a high-profile Vogue cover and subsequent spreads as well as a fashion ad campaign under her belt, Kaia (briefly) turned her attention away from fashion to sign on as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

WHEN SHE JOINED THE ULTIMATE MODEL SQUAD — SEPT. 2016

You know you’ve made it when you can call a group of fellow supermodels your besties — and for Kaia, that particular squad includes Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Kaia has even been photographed by Kendall Jenner for Love magazine.

WHEN SHE POSED FOR MARC JACOBS’ DAISY AD CAMPAIGN — MARCH 2017

#mjdaisy for @marcjacobs by @alasdairmclellan A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Have you seen a dreamier pic? The label is releasing a special 10th anniversary edition of its fragrance, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Kaia front the campaign.

WHEN SHE DESIGNED A BAG FOR MARC JACOBS — JULY 2017

#KaiaGerber is adding designer to her résumé: She collaborated on a new bag for @marcjacobs! Check it out in the exclusive video above ⬆️ A post shared by PeopleStyle (@people_style) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Gerber already has two Marc Jacobs campaigns on her résumé (for the brand’s beauty and Daisy fragrance campaigns) and now, she worked with the label on a new exciting project — designing her own limited-edition handbag. She put a graphic, bold spin on the classic Snapshot bag with glittery patchwork detailing.

“I’ve always loved customizing my own clothes, so working with Marc’s design team on this collaboration was so fun,” Gerber said in a press release. “My main inspiration was ’70s patches, and they really understood my creative vision.”

WHEN SHE BECAME A DENIM MODEL — AUGUST 2017

The then-15-year-old nabbed yet another partnership, as the face of Hudson Jeans’ latest launch. Gerber stars in the brand’s Fall/Holiday 2017 campaign alongside another famous young face, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Daniel Day Lewis’ son.

WHEN SHE MADE HER RUNWAY DEBUT — SEPTEMBER 2017

Kaia made her runway debut at Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, officially kicking off her (undoubtedly busy) season and making a standalone name for herself. “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia tweeted after the show.

WHEN SHE OPENED THE CHANEL PARIS FASHION SHOW — OCTOBER 2017

Kaia opened the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, with her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, cheering her on from the front row. “OPENING CHANEL never in my life could I have even dreamt this,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a fierce photo of herself in her Chanel duds — which featured a skirt and a fringe crop-top. “Karl [Lagerfeld], there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.”

