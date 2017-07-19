It’s not enough anymore for celebrities to just stick to their day jobs. These days, it’s important to also have a design collaboration. Just take Kaia Gerber, who designed a purse with Marc Jacobs (#nobigdeal), Sarah Hyland who returns to Candie’s as their creative director for its back-to-school collection and Kylie Jenner, who is part of Balmain’s new collab with Beats by Dr. Dre. Get all the scoop on their new design gigs, below!

At just 15 years old, Gerber already has two Marc Jacobs campaigns on her résumé (for the brand’s beauty and Daisy fragrance campaigns) and now, she worked with the label on a new exciting project — designing her own limited-edition handbag. She put a graphic, bold spin on the classic Snapshot bag with glittery patchwork detailing.

“I’ve always loved customizing my own clothes, so working with Marc’s design team on this collaboration was so fun,” Gerber said in a press release. “My main inspiration was ’70s patches, and they really understood my creative vision.”

The specially-designed bag is available at select Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com for $550.

Jenner is busy building her own design empire with her beauty business, fashion line and her latest sock collaboration with her brother Rob Kardashian, and now she’s lending her famous face to Balmain’s special collab with Beats by Dr. Dre. She models the two exclusive designs, which include the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones and Beats Studio wireless headphones.

“Beats are my favorite headphones, so this is something I’m passionate about and I’m excited to be a part of this campaign,” Jenner said in the press release. “Music means so much to me. I can put on a song and just escape. I think a lot of people can relate to that feeling. No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up, even if it’s just for a few minutes… I love that escape music gives us.”

Someone who definitely understands Jenner’s connection to music is Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. He says the collaboration all came about because of the design house’s appreciation for music. “Anyone who’s been following the story so far knows that there are two basic truths about our unique DNA: Balmain celebrates the strength and beauty inherent in diversity and sees fashion as inseparable from music,” he said in the release. “Knowing that Beats is just as dedicated to these same core values made saying ‘yes’ to our partnership a very easy decision. Seeing music and fashion as completely intertwined simply reflects how my generation grew up—we simply cannot conceive of one without a full helping of the other. Beats gets that, too. It’s obvious that the brand agrees with me that the best of music can only be paired with the best in design.”

And finally, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland is returning to Candie’s for the third season as its creative director and just debuted a new back-to-school collection. The line is filled with pieces meant to inspire the Candie’s girl with the confidence to embrace their style.

“In my third season as Candie’s Creative Director, the brand has evolved so much, along with myself,” said Hyland. “We’ve been growing together, and it has been very important to me to work with the design team to make sure the product is fun, flirty and professional for the Candie’s girl, but also gives her the opportunity to find pieces that really stand out and speak to her as an individual from the assortment we’re putting out there.”

Some of her favorite pieces in the collection include the sequin “mermaid jeans,” a crushed pink velvet top and polka dot dress, all of which is available at Kohl’s stores and kohl’s.com.

