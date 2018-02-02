Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and her rising model daughter Kaia Gerber are undeniably close. The two attend red carpet events together, walk the same runways, pose in endless selfies and support each other’s work. But that doesn’t mean Kaia isn’t savage when it comes to what her mom shares on social media.

In Crawford’s latest Instagram photo, which she captioned “Versace Versace Versace Versace,” the 51-year-old supermodel poses alongside a young male model, dressed in just a pair of Versace briefs, for an InStyle photo shoot. The model paints her toenails bright red while he holds onto her calf. Crawford, who is dressed in Versace as well, has her arm draped over the model’s shoulders.

And 16-year-old Gerber decided to troll her mom on Instagram, for posing seductively with someone other than her father, Rande Gerber.

“MOM!” Kaia wrote in the photo’s comments. And in another comment, she followed up with, “where’s dad.”

The InStyle shoot, in which Crawford wears all Versace, also includes photos of male models waiting on Crawford by pouring her tea, along with a group of men accompanying her by the pool.

“Breakfast at Versace’s – head to toe in the Pop Art print from Gianni Versace’s SS ’91 collection, worn by the one and only @cindycrawford,” the fashion house captioned another one of the photos from the shoot on Instagram.