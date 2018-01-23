There’s Kendall, there’s Gigi, there’s Bella and now, just in case there was any doubt, there’s Kaia.

Born with some of the most iconic supermodel genes, Kaia Gerber — the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford — was destined to follow in her famous mom’s footsteps. And now, just like her mom, she’s on her way to becoming one of the most major models of her time, as she just took her first step onto a couture runway at Chanel’s fashion show in Paris.

Gerber strutted her stuff down the garden-party-themed runway in all of her pink Chanel Couture glory, wearing a pale pink feather-embellished structured dress with floral embellishments, which was paired with matching booties featuring a clear heel. The model also wore a black veil topped with pale pink flowers to match her ensemble, pink eye shadow, a bright pink lip and her hair pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, which she showed off in a selfie on Instagram.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

@vittoceretti ❤️ A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jan 23, 2018 at 5:23am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: 7 Things We Learned From Kaia Gerber’s Instagram

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Although the occasion marked Gerber’s first couture runway, it’s not actually her first Chanel fashion show — it’s her third. Kaia made her debut for the brand at the spring/summer show this past October, and again walked in the Chanel “Trombinoscope” collection Metiers d’Art 2017/18 show in Hamburg, Germany back in December.

Kaia’s mom, Crawford, has been spotted in Paris this week as well. And although she sat front row to watch her other supermodel child, son Presley Gerber in the Balmain menswear show, she did not appear to be present to at Chanel for Kaia’s latest walk.

Looks like Kaia is well on her way to becoming a seasoned supermodel too.