Kaia Gerber is rapidly rising up the ranks to supermodel status — and she hasn’t even had her Sweet Sixteen yet. It might help that her mother is runway icon Cindy Crawford, but the fledgling model has already landed a beauty deal as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and most recently is the star of Hudson’s fall campaign. And now, she’s opening up about who inspires her, and what it’s like to have Crawford for a mom.

“I really look up to Karlie,” Gerber tells Teen Vogue of model Karlie Kloss whose career she admires. “She’s broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others…. All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic’ is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it.”

And while she of course looks up to her mom as well, it took her some time to realize that she was famous. “I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on,” she said of recognizing Crawford’s status. “I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!”

But now that she’s a teen with 1.5 million Instagram followers, she wants to be as good of a role model as her mom was to those fans — especially when it comes to social media.

“It is so key to me to be a good role model for young girls and someone their mom would want them to look up to,” she says. “I now reach so many people, and it’s hard for them to know what is real. I don’t take any platform I have lightly. It’s so important to send a good message.”

And for Gerber, her status also requires some disconnecting from time to time. “I try to take breaks,” shares the star. “Everyone expects you to be on it all the time, but social media is just everyone’s best version of themselves. I try and give people a truer depiction of who I am.”

