Kaia Gerber Walks Her Second Chanel Runway as Kristen Stewart Heats Up the Front Row

It may feel like Spring/Summer 2018 fashion week just ended, but for Karl Lagerfeld, fashion never sleeps. Lagerfeld’s latest Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show took place in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. And from Kristen Stewart in the front row to Kaia Gerber on the catwalk and a really cute 9-year-old model, there was a lot to see. Here’s everything you can’t miss.

GAL PALS LILY-ROSE DEPP AND KRISTEN STEWART

Name a cooler duo — we’ll wait. The two Chanel faces posed together at the show, each dressed head-to-toe in the label.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty

KAIA GERBER

It’s no surprise that the 16-year-old rising supermodel made an appearance on the runway. Gerber, who happens to also be Cindy Crawford’s mini-me, has already made her way down the most major runways — and she’s had Lagerfeld’s stamp of approval for a while now, as she held the opening spot in last season’s Chanel show in Paris.

The star stepped onto the runway wearing a turtle neck cable knit sweater dress, paired with black bow-tied booties, black leg warmers, a black newsboy cap and a black accordion-style cross-body bag.

RELATED PHOTOS: Everything You Need to See From New York, London and Paris Fashion Week

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty

HUDSON KROENIG

The pint-sized son of male model Brad Kroenig has grown a lot since he first walked down the Chanel runway in 2010. And as usual, the show wouldn’t be complete without a cameo from Karl Lagerfeld’s 9-year-old godson. The pint-sized model walked hand-in-hand with Lagerfeld during his final lap at the show.

LILY-ROSE DEPP’S LACE ON LACE LOOK

The 18-year-old star sported a sleeveless lace knee-length dress — and added an edgy twist by pairing it with a pair of sheer lace pants and feather-embellished strappy sandals.

KRISTEN STEWART’S BLACK-AND-WHITE ENSEMBLE

Stewart sported white pants in the brand’s classic tweed fabric, paired with a white crop top, a black satin blazer and black sandals. And she had the perfect cool-girl, slicked-back hair to add some edge to the look.

What was your favorite part of the show? Sound off in the comments below.