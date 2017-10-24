Kaia Gerber’s break on to the modeling scene wasn’t just big. It was unparalleled. At just 16-years-old, Gerber has become one of the most sought-after models in the world, commanding catwalk after catwalk during her first fashion month, working with world-famous fashion photographers for various editorials, fronting her own fragrance ads for Marc Jacobs Beauty and shooting campaigns for brands like Hudson Jeans. And while she may be following her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford’s career path, Gerber has honed a skill set that’s 100 percent her own. (That walk!)

PEOPLE caught up with the rising star at her Hudson Jeans fall campaign launch, where she not only looked the part (shop her jeans and cape!) but also made time to work the room and take photos with fans.

“Hudson has always fit me and been incorporated into my everyday style, so to work with a brand that I’ve always loved and to work, with a photographer like Patrick Demarchelier and a stylist like Maria Amalie, this was really special to me,” she shared. “It was really fun because the concept of the shoot felt very much like me, and I was really honored to work with Patrick.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 17 Major Model Milestones Kaia Gerber Can Already Cross Off Her List

See what else we learned about the model of the moment, check out our rapid fire Q&A below!

How many pairs of jeans do you own?

“Too many!”

What is the biggest lesson you learned from your first fashion month?

“The importance of downtime.”

Who is your model mentor?

“Karlie Kloss.”

What’s one thing you’ve stolen from your mom’s closet that you’ll never give back?

“Her vintage pieces.”

What’s the best piece of fashion and beauty advice your mom has given you?

“My mom just said not to be afraid to show my personality on the runway. As for beauty, she has always told me that less is more.”

Does it help to have Presley going through the modeling industry at the same time as you?

“Yes, definitely! It always helps to be able to talk to someone who can relate to what you’re going through. I love being on set with Presley because it makes both of us feel more comfortable and we always have a lot of fun.”

What’s your guilty pleasure?

“Netflix.”

What are you binge watching right now?

“Stranger Things.”