Another day, another major ad campaign for supermodel-in-training Kaia Gerber. The 15-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who stars as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty and recently appeared in a Chrome Hearts campaign, has yet another partnership under her belt, as the face of Hudson Jeans’ latest launch. See Kaia’s new denim ad, along with more new celeb-focused campaigns, below.

Gerber stars in the brand’s Fall/Holiday 2017 campaign alongside another famous young face, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Daniel Day Lewis’ son.

INTRODUCING GABRIEL-KANE DAY-LEWIS FOR HUDSON JEANS | FALL 2017. EXPLORE THE CAMPAIGN VIA LINK IN BIO A post shared by HUDSON JEANS (@hudsonjeans) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

In other fashion news, The Weeknd, who is PUMA’s creative collaborator and global Brand ambassador, announced that he’ll be launching his first collection with the brand on August 24th. The star said of the collaboration, called Puma x XO, “We’ve been building the XO brand for a long time now. It’s gone beyond product and the PUMA x XO collab is an extension of everything we’ve been doing. For XO, partnering with a powerhouse like PUMA and having the ability to create a new aesthetic is an amazing opportunity.”

Gabby Douglas also has a new sneaker gig, starring with models Cindy Bruna and Bhumika Arora in the campaign for Nike’s new Cortez sneaker collaboration with A.L.C., which launches August 28th on Nike.com.

In a statement for the collaboration, Douglas said she defines her own rules by “Not following the standards of society and following your true self/inner beauty. I’ve learned to just do me. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t. Love yourself, go for it and embrace it.”

And last but not least, Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt is the latest face of Marc Fisher, starring in the brand’s LTD Fall 2017 campaign.

What collaborations are you excited to see? Sound off below.