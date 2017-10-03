Cindy Crawford‘s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has already crossed several major model milestones off her list. And, after making her runway debut earlier this month, the teen beauty is filling her mother’s supermodel shoes perfectly thanks to her most recent gig: opening the Chanel Paris fashion show on Tuesday.

Naturally, the budding model couldn’t help but gush about the coveted, high-profile job on her Instagram page.

“OPENING CHANEL💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this,” she wrote alongside a fierce photo of herself in her Chanel duds — which featured a skirt and a fringe crop-top. “Karl [Lagerfeld], there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.”

Ever the proud mother, 51-year-old Crawford was sure to praise her not-so-little girl on her Insta Story, sharing a clip of Gerber at the show puckering her lips. Another shot showed Crawford posing with Lagerfeld. She later uploaded a video of Gerber strutting down the catwalk.

The Chanel show proved to be the pinnacle of Gerber’s fashion month. The gig held special significance for the mother-daughter duo though, as Crawford was a regular on the Chanel catwalk in the ’90s.

Lagerfeld’s crew seemed excited to welcome the heir to the Crawford modeling throne. Photos highlighting Gerber popped up on the brand’s Twitter and Instagram accounts as they geared up to show off the spring/summer collection.

Gerber opened up about the similarities between herself and her mother, previously telling PEOPLE, “[Our look] is almost the least reason we’re alike.”

“That’s what people see because they don’t know us, but we react to situations the same way,” she said then. “I think we’re always really strict on time.”

“If other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that’s the same,” Gerber adds. “Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that.”

