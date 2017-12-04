Kaia Gerber Makes Her British Fashion Awards Debut in True Supermodel Style

Samir Hussein /WireImage

Kaia Gerber made her catwalk debut only a few months ago, but after a whirlwind fashion month (with runways including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs), a handful of campaigns and some pretty major magazine photo shoots, the 16-year-old rising star has already earned her first big time nomination for model of the year at the 2017 British Fashion Awards.

Gerber is nominated alongside model and activist Adwoa Aboah, who was Edward Enninful’s first British Vogue cover girl marking the magazine’s makeover, Canadian model Winnie Harlow and Gigi and Bella Hadid. (Gigi took home last year’s honor.)

To mark the occasion, Cindy Crawford’s daughter hit the carpet solo Monday night at London’s Royal Albert Hall wearing a two-piece Ralph & Russo design featuring a sky blue ruffled crop top and matching high-waisted skirt adorned with crystal embellishment. She teamed the look with matching shoes and Messika Paris jewelry including a diamond earcuff and a pavé ring.

Earlier this year, Gerber told PEOPLE that she often turns to her supermodel mom for modeling advice.

“My mom just said not to be afraid to show my personality on the runway,” she shared. “As for beauty, she has always told me that less is more.”

Her 18-year-old brother Presley Gerber is also pursuing a modeling career, and the siblings shared goals have made navigating the industry easier for Kaia.

“It always helps to be able to talk to someone who can relate to what you’re going through,” she told PEOPLE. “I love being on set with Presley because it makes both of us feel more comfortable and we always have a lot of fun.”