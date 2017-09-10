Kaia Gerber Struts Her Stuff at the Alexander Wang Fashion Show with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Kaia Gerber is well on her way to following in her mother Cindy Crawford‘s supermodel footsteps.

After practicing her walk and putting on her sky-high heels, the 16-year-old budding model has finally made her way to the iconic New York Fashion Week scene — not just as a member of the front row where she’s sat before, but as a model — making her debut in the Calvin Klein runway show. And on Saturday night, the teen strutted her stuff down yet another runway — this time for Alexander Wang — one of the most major shows of the season.

The star, who celebrated her 16 birthday (and got her driver’s license) just in time to be able to walk in New York Fashion Week, shared the stage with models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. She wore a white dress for the Spring/Summer ’18 show and her hair was left loose in soft waves.

On Thursday night, Gerber appeared in the Calvin Klein show, wearing barely-there makeup and her natural center-parted hair, a blue turtle neck, black and white button-down shirt, shiny yellow pants and oxfords. And her mom wasn’t the only star fixated on her in the front row. Anna Wintour, Lupita Nyong’o, Jake Gyllenhaal and many more watched as the model made her debut.

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia tweeted after the show.

And her walk certainly got her mom’s stamp of approval.”It was so good,” Crawford told W. “She looked so comfortable. I was so excited for her and she was super excited. She told me on Saturday, and I told her, ‘You know what, sometimes stuff happens—your shoe breaks or you trip. Don’t pretend that it didn’t happen—you’ll feel it. But I knew she was going to be fine.”

