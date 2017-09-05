

Kaia Gerber may be on the fast track to supermodel stardom, but the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty is not unlike the rest of her peer set. To ring in her sweet sixteen, Gerber celebrated the old fashion way — with a trip to the DMV to get her driver’s license. And even though she was born in 2001, her outfit was totally ’90s.

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shared a photo standing outside the DMV on her Instagram story writing, “We’ve got a licensed driver on our hands. (Stay off the road.)” She donned a gray cropped tank top, blue camouflage pants and white sneakers for the milestone moment.

RELATED PHOTOS: Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian West & More Celeb Moms Who Are Saving Their Iconic Dresses for Their Daughters

Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test @KaiaGerber! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Her supermodel mom shared a snap of Gerber wearing a bright red hoodie, grinning ear to ear with the caption, “Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver’s test.”

Kaia Gerber on Having Her Brother in the Modeling Industry: ‘I Get to Teach Him’

sweet sweet A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Gerber’s birthday celebrations started over the weekend with a fancy family dinner in L.A. where she dressed up in an embellished bra top with a high-waisted mini skirt and black ankle-strap sandals.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Then she went more low-key the following day at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off wearing a picnic-ready off-the-shoulder gingham crop top, ultra-short denim cutoffs and Timberland boots.

And this is just the beginning of the outfit parade we’ll be seeing from the star. Gerber is getting ready to go from the highway to the runway, as she prepares to walk in her first New York Fashion Week this month.

What do you think of her birthday celebration outfits?