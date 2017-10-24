All About Kacey Musgraves' Plunging, Long-Sleeve Wedding Dress

Kacey Musgraves tied the knot last week to fiancé Ruston Kelly wearing the perfect bohemian wedding dress to matching their magical outdoor ceremony.

The country singer wore a plunging white lace gown from Berta’s fall-winter 2017 collection featuring a V-neckline, open back and long train with lace edges.

The gown was from Berta’s fall-winter 2017 collection and featured hand-crafted lace on an embellished payette layer, which was embroidered with flowers appliqués throughout.

She kept the accessorizing simple with a traditional white veil, floral bouquet and oversize drop earrings — and nothing else. She actually ditched heels altogether and went barefoot as she walked down the aisle.

The couple held their ceremony in a “sacred place where two rivers meet” in Tennessee. “I’ve never felt so tranquil and happy,” Musgraves wrote on Instagram. “We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn’t have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends.”

She kept her hair style simple and elegant with her long black strands worn down and styled in loose waves.

Her new hubby chose a velvet forest green tuxedo jacket for the nuptials, which he called the “best day” of his life. “The best kind of magic,” he wrote on Instagram.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2016 and as Musgraves shared a photo at the time writing: “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!!”

