Inside Kacey Musgraves' Nashville Closet Makeover
The country star gave a tour of her freshly organized wardrobe to The Home Edit
1 of 10
BACK TO CLOSET BASICS
The founder of The Home Edit, Clea Shearer, who helped get Musgraves' wardrobe in shape, says the secret to taking control of the madness is, "We group each broad category together, and then organize into sub-categories. For example, we first group all tops together, and then group together the sleeveless, short-sleeved, and long-sleeved items."
2 of 10
COLOR-CODING TIPS
Shearer continues, "Once everything is categorized correctly, we color-code the closet. Color-coding garments makes it intuitive to find, and put away, your items and instantly turns your closet into a boutique."
3 of 10
THE DIY SHOE SHELF
For shoes, "We love stackable shoe boxes," she explains, "and use a variety of sizes to accommodate heels, boots, and flats. We always add our signature hand-labeling for a polished aesthetic, and for easy identification."
4 of 10
KACEY'S FIRST SPLURGE
The country singer confesses "My 1957 Gibson J-45," was her first big purchase. "Then a diamond starburst David Yurman ring I wore on the Billboard Music Awards when I performed 'Merry Go 'Round.' I remember thinking, this is the first nice piece of jewelry I've ever owned. I hope I can pass it down to a daughter someday."
5 of 10
...AND HER BEST BARGAIN
But Musgraves can do thrifty just as well as she can do pricey, saying, "I love a good bargain." In terms of her best finds, that would have to go to, "a vintage plaid Diane Von Furstenberg button up I found for nothing at a thrift store and most recently a cute dress I found in an XL in the Target kid's section."
6 of 10
HER OLDEST AND FANCIEST PIECES
Kacey says the oldest thing in her wardrobe has to go to, "A gold, scalloped-edge navette diamond ring I bought in Ireland that's from the 1800's," but in terms of the priciest, that honor goes to, "the Valentino Rockstud Bag I have that was given to me as a gift."
7 of 10
MOST-PRIZED POSSESSIONS
Kacey says, "One thing I cherish is a vintage purple fringy suede cowgirl dress that my mother and late grandmother sewed for me and I wore it the first time I ever sang with Willie Nelson." Although she adds that her favorite piece of jewelry would have to be, "My new engagement ring."
8 of 10
INSTANT FASHION PICK-ME-UP
The singer says, "a great pair of jeans or a giant pair of sunglasses," instantly makes her feel more stylish.
9 of 10
FANCY FAVORITES
She's also kept a number of her fancier red carpet outfits, saying, "I love and still have the gingham outfit I wore in the 'Biscuits' video. I also still have the white (Target) top I wore in the 'Are You Sure' video with Willie Nelson and wear it all the time, and of course the light-up boots I wore when I performed 'Follow Your Arrow' at The Grammys. I love all that fun stuff!"
10 of 10
ONE-OF-A-KIND GARMENTS
For special pieces, Clea says, "Avoid using plastic to store gowns and costumes since the garment can't breathe. We suggest using something with a breathable canvas or muslin material for long-term storage, and always hang the items upright instead of folding."
