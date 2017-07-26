Style

Inside Kacey Musgraves' Nashville Closet Makeover

The country star gave a tour of her freshly organized wardrobe to The Home Edit

By @kirkpate

Posted on

More

1 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

BACK TO CLOSET BASICS

The founder of The Home Edit, Clea Shearer, who helped get Musgraves' wardrobe in shape, says the secret to taking control of the madness is, "We group each broad category together, and then organize into sub-categories. For example, we first group all tops together, and then group together the sleeveless, short-sleeved, and long-sleeved items."

2 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

COLOR-CODING TIPS

Shearer continues, "Once everything is categorized correctly, we color-code the closet. Color-coding garments makes it intuitive to find, and put away, your items and instantly turns your closet into a boutique."

3 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

THE DIY SHOE SHELF

For shoes, "We love stackable shoe boxes," she explains, "and use a variety of sizes to accommodate heels, boots, and flats. We always add our signature hand-labeling for a polished aesthetic, and for easy identification."

4 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

KACEY'S FIRST SPLURGE

The country singer confesses "My 1957 Gibson J-45," was her first big purchase. "Then a diamond starburst David Yurman ring I wore on the Billboard Music Awards when I performed 'Merry Go 'Round.' I remember thinking, this is the first nice piece of jewelry I've ever owned. I hope I can pass it down to a daughter someday."

5 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

...AND HER BEST BARGAIN

But Musgraves can do thrifty just as well as she can do pricey, saying, "I love a good bargain." In terms of her best finds, that would have to go to, "a vintage plaid Diane Von Furstenberg button up I found for nothing at a thrift store and most recently a cute dress I found in an XL in the Target kid's section."

6 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

HER OLDEST AND FANCIEST PIECES

Kacey says the oldest thing in her wardrobe has to go to, "A gold, scalloped-edge navette diamond ring I bought in Ireland that's from the 1800's," but in terms of the priciest, that honor goes to, "the Valentino Rockstud Bag I have that was given to me as a gift."

7 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

MOST-PRIZED POSSESSIONS

Kacey says, "One thing I cherish is a vintage purple fringy suede cowgirl dress that my mother and late grandmother sewed for me and I wore it the first time I ever sang with Willie Nelson." Although she adds that her favorite piece of jewelry would have to be, "My new engagement ring."

8 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

INSTANT FASHION PICK-ME-UP

The singer says, "a great pair of jeans or a giant pair of sunglasses," instantly makes her feel more stylish.

9 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

FANCY FAVORITES

She's also kept a number of her fancier red carpet outfits, saying, "I love and still have the gingham outfit I wore in the 'Biscuits' video. I also still have the white (Target) top I wore in the 'Are You Sure' video with Willie Nelson and wear it all the time, and of course the light-up boots I wore when I performed 'Follow Your Arrow' at The Grammys. I love all that fun stuff!"

10 of 10

kacey musgraves closet tour
Courtesy The Home Edit

ONE-OF-A-KIND GARMENTS

For special pieces, Clea says, "Avoid using plastic to store gowns and costumes since the garment can't breathe. We suggest using something with a breathable canvas or muslin material for long-term storage, and always hang the items upright instead of folding."

See Also

More

More