FANCY FAVORITES

She's also kept a number of her fancier red carpet outfits, saying, "I love and still have the gingham outfit I wore in the 'Biscuits' video. I also still have the white (Target) top I wore in the 'Are You Sure' video with Willie Nelson and wear it all the time, and of course the light-up boots I wore when I performed 'Follow Your Arrow' at The Grammys. I love all that fun stuff!"