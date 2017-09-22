J.W. Anderson is one of London’s coolest designer fashion labels. Known for its ever-changing runway fashions and unique sense of style, the brand has skyrocketed to the top of the fashion world’s most wanted list. So, when the news broke of a collaboration with Japanese mainstream retailer UNIQLO, fans of the brand freaked out (in a good way!). Finally on September 22nd, after months of anticipation, the collection has officially launched online and in select UNIQLO stores.

The collection is comprised of pieces meant for practical wearability including cable knit sweaters, puffer jackets and striped turtlenecks. And with many of the items priced at under $100 this is a designer collaboration that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Pieces are already selling out so hurry and get shopping!

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite styles before they’re gone.

Buy It! Extra Fine Cotton Long-Sleeve Blouse, $29.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Extra Fine Cotton Wrap Ruffle Skirt, $49.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Cable V-Neck Sweater, $39.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Oversize Turtleneck Sweater, $49.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Padded Tote Bag, $29.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Light Down Jacket, $99.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! Striped Scarf, $19.90; uniqlo.com

Which J.W. Anderson x UNIQLO styles are you scoring? Comment below and let us know!