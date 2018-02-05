Twitter has a lot to say about Justin Timberlake‘s custom Stella McCartney Super Bowl Halftime performance outfit.

The pop star, who performed a range of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career during last night’s Pepsi Halftime show, was dressed in a head-to-toe Stella McCartney outfit, with the main look being a check and camouflage splatter-print suit with a red bandana neck tie accessory and “SBLII” Air Jordan III sneakers. Under the suit, Timberlake wore a button-down shirt that displayed a rural American landscape and deer, as the British designer drew inspiration from Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods.

Although celebs praised Timberlake’s actual performance on Twitter, other fans felt his outdoorsy outfit fell flat.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

“Justin’s outfit reminded me of the guys who rob the train at Silver Dollar City,” one Twitter user said.

“Also how can you be worth 230 mil and wear a deer shirt,” another fan commented. One fan joked: “Did Justin Timberlake buy his outfit at bass pro shop.”

The best Super Bowl ad is Justin Timberlake’s shirt advertising for the Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/3O3FUbVimj — Greg (@waltisfrozen) February 5, 2018

What's the deal with JT's elk (moose? reindeer?) shirt? Is he going to the hunting lodge?#JustinTimberlake #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow — Kathy (@TheTaffinator) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake out here dressing like how he thinks Minnesotans dress with the elk print shirt, bandana, and dirty camo pants and jacket smh. 😒#SuperBowl — Jarvis Michael (@Michael_Jarv) February 5, 2018

One thing that would make the #justintimberlake #SuperBowl halftime show better was if he wrote a #howlingwolf shirt — Ninja B (@the_ninja_b) February 5, 2018

Timberlake’s polarizing ensemble wasn’t the only controversy about his performance at Super Bowl LII.

The Grammy Award-winning artist did a tribute to Prince by singing the late icon’s “I Would Die 4 U” with footage of the star projected behind him as he played on the piano which received outrage on social media.

“Okay punka– justin Timberlake. You was cool till you pulled that Prince bulls–t. You dissed Prince on a track of yours and you dissed him onstage when you lowered the mic stand onstage when prince won an award. Later for ya ass,” stand-up comedian Sinbad tweeted.

Before Sunday night’s game, rumors swirled that Janet Jackson, who famously had a wardrobe malfunction as she performed alongside Timberlake at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 would make a surprise appearance this year. But the star herself shut down the rumors, telling PEOPLE in a statement, “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not. Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”