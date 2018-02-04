Christopher Polk/Getty

There are a few things we already know about Justin Timberlake‘s highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show. He will sing his hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” there won’t be an ‘NSYNC reunion (or a Janet Jackson appearance or Prince hologram performance) and he’ll be dressed in head-to-toe Stella McCartney.

The designer released a statement on Friday announcing that the star will be wearing custom designed pieces for his big night. And based on the sketches, there will be two different looks which vibe with the aesthetic of his new album Man of the Woods.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

The first is a Prince of Wales check and camouflage splatter-print suit featuring a red bandana neck tie accessory. And the second includes the same camo pants with a black fringe jacket and organic cotton shirt featuring landscape artwork by British artist Martin Ridley.

Courtesy Stella McCartney

According to the release, the designer drew inspiration from Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods. And to celebrate the release of his new album, Timberlake wore a red crewneck Stella McCartney sweater to a listening session on Thursday in Minnesota.

Also repping the brand? Timberlake’s bestie, Jimmy Fallon, who shared an Instagram of his new Stella McCartney glue-free, black knit high-top sneakers with neon green accents kicks. “Go Stella!” he captioned the photo.

He may have also received a furry piece, because he snapped a pic of the tag and applauded her work of using fur-free fur. Maybe the fuzzy find will make an appearance during Fallon’s special Tonight Show episode from Minnesota following the game?

Weeks ago, Timberlake teased his new album in a video and said that his inspiration for the songs came from his family. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from,” he said. “It’s personal.”

Justin Timberlake Dances with Wife Jessica Biel in New Music Video ‘Man of the Woods’

His family makes appears in his music videos and the album was even named after his son, Silas. During a conversation with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of N.E.R.D., he brought up the origin of his son’s name and learned that it meant “man of the woods.”

“We were having all these discussions and [Williams] goes, ‘Man, you know what, that’s a really really good name for a song.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a really good name for an album.'”

And his family will be on the sidelines cheering him on during his big night. For his birthday earlier this week, wife Jessica Biel wrote a sweet message to him on Instagram.

“A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you” she wrote. “Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday, Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air live on NBC.