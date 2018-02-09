Justin Theroux Rewears His Favorite Designer Tee to Adam Selman NYFW Show: Shop It Now

John Lamparski/Getty

New York Fashion Week always brings out the top models (hi Gigi Hadid!) and an impressive lineup of front row stars (which you can see right here) wearing perfectly-styled outfits. But one star pleasantly surprised us with a genius outfit re-wear.

Justin Theroux was on-hand at the Adam Selman show (who’s one of Rihanna’s go-to designers!) wearing his signature black jeans (because, remember, always winter from the waist down) with a simple boot, a standard biker jacket and a cool white printed tee.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

He previously was seen wearing this Adam Selman “Logo Baby” tee in July 2017 (photo above!).



Theroux expertly shows how a simple plain tee can work for running errands or sitting front row at fancy fashion shows. The best part? The shirt is still available to shop.

Courtesy Farfetch

Buy It! Adam Selman “Logo Baby” print T-shirt, $166; farfetch.com

In addition to loving fashion, Theroux’s known for stealing wife Jennifer Aniston’s luxe beauty products. “He steals my shampoo, my hair paste,” Aniston told Refinery29. “Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes [laughs], which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.”