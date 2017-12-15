Justin Bieber Is Getting Philosophical About Kanye West's Outfit Today

It looks like Justin Bieber approves of Kanye West’s style … on more than just a surface level.

The 23-year-old singer shared his thoughts about the Yeezy designer’s latest look (which had him questionably bundled up despite the 80 degree temperatures in SoCal) when he was spotted beaming while leaving Nobu in Malibu.

“Life’s got layers like Kanye’s outfits,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story, showing his philosophical side along with his aesthetic appreciation for West’s ensemble.

There may be a reason West’s layered look — which consisted of a t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt, plaid jacket, sweatpants and the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers — struck such a deep chord with the singer. And that reason is: They’re basically celebrity sartorial twins.

Bieber, who’s a fan of West’s Yeezy sneakers himself, wore a nearly identical layered outfit (which included a pair of nude Yeezys!) over a year ago when he wore an olive bomber, nude sweatshirt and oversized tee while leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood.

But from the looks of it, this isn’t the only occasion Bieber and West have had a twinning fashion sense. Check out some more of the singers’ matching moments below.

Both Bieber and West appreciate the basics and have both been seen rocking light wash skinny jeans with neutral sweatshirts and shoes.

Besides supporting each other, the two also love showing some support for their other favorite musicians by wearing similar vintage Nirvana band tees with jeans and sneakers.

But there’s nothing Bieber and West love more than sporting a baggy sweatshirt, whether its onstage or on the streets. Here, the duo paired their hoodies with matching black jeans and cool kicks.

