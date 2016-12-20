Biebz, It's Not Cold Outside! Justin Bieber Bundles Up in a Giant Fur Coat in L.A.

After a balmy fall where the thermometer barely went below 50, the temperatures on the East Coast are finally starting to dip into full-blown frigid territory. And with an endless season of polar vortexes looming in our very near future, the only appropriate sartorial response is to break out all of your warmest layers and find new ways to wear all of them at once. But some of us are blessed enough to live in parts of the country where “winter weather” has a very different meaning. Like Justin Bieber, who bundled up in a truly gigantic fur coat despite it being a tepid 61° outside in Los Angeles.

As the singer moves more fully into his twenties, he’s started to develop a very intriguing, undeniably unique fashion aesthetic. Whether it’s his signature harem pants or finding infinite ways to layer shorts over leggings (or skinny jeans), going jet-skiing in just his tighty whities, or communing with nature by taking a barefoot stroll through a park in downtown Boston. Or his latest affectation, a pair of silver wire frame aviator glasses that are very reminiscent of photographer Terry Richardson‘s trademark frames, the man who also happens to be behind Kylie Jenner’s scandalous new calendar.

But this particular choice in prescription-less specs was overshadowed during his latest outing in Los Angeles thanks to his bold choice in outerwear. The pop star must have been chilled to the bone leaving Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktails to don what appears to be a coyote fur coat despite the lukewarm temperatures outdoors, pairing his extravagant jacket with a crisp white button-down shirt, a pair of light-wash bleach-spattered jeans with rips at the knees and zippers at the ankles, and a tan pair of ankle boots. At least Justin already has his outfit picked out should he and Mariah choose to do another yuletide duet this holiday season.

