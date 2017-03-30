Justin Bieber Is Bringing the Male Crop Top to the Masses

Justin Bieber has never let the pop culture zeitgeist dictate his day to day fashion choices. The singer has a very distinct sense of style all his own, and he’s not afraid to flaunt it. After going through a strictly harem pants and knee-length tank top phase in his youth, the teen idol has now moved on to fresh streetwear fare, favoring a combination of skinny jeans and button downs or basketball shorts paired with just a handful of diamond chains.

But the Biebz also loves to toss in a stylish statement piece, like an extravagant Yeti-inspired fur coat, nonprescription wireframe aviator glasses, not wearing shoes in the midst of busy urban areas, or the latest eccentric addition to his wardrobe, a white cropped tank top.

While walking around Rio De Janeiro, Brazil with his posse of bodyguards and pals, Bieber showed off his abs and new under-pec eagle tattoo in a tight white crop top-cum-sports bra which he wore with a pair of equally tight, bright red sweatpants, his beloved aforementioned wireframe glasses, and a thick yellow diamond necklace. He later stripped off the top to give fans a better look at the latest addition to the collection of animal tattoos on his chest, a lion wearing a crown over his heart.

Of course, Bieber didn’t invent this fresh aesthetic; the male crop top has been a trend slowly on the rise for about a year now. The look has already been spotted on celebs including gender-bending dresser Jaden Smith, Kid Cudi, and most notably Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who loves a short shirt so much he even wore one on the NFL Draft red carpet.

And this smattering of fashion trailblazers are in good cropped company as this style was also a huge trend in the ’90s with everyone from Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Bill of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure showing off a touch of midriff. Long story short, we say, viva la male crop top revolución.

What do you think of the Biebz new look? What other male celeb would you like to see rock a crop? Would you wear this look? Sound off below!