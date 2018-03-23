Justin Bieber Says 'Pimples Are In' as He Posts Photo of Acne on His Forehead

Justin Bieber has done a lot of growing up since his days as a teenage spokesperson for Proactiv in 2010. But the star still remains open about dealing with acne.

The 24-year-old singer, who recently parted ways with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, revealed a photo of his forehead blemishes on Instagram stories, and instead of complaining about his breakout, he celebrated it, with the humorous caption: “Pimples are in”.

Back in 2010, Bieber told PEOPLE, “I know that for a teenager, it doesn’t matter how many people are looking at you, you don’t want acne on your face. I’m in the limelight all the time…I’m constantly doing interviews, constantly doing photo shoots and, you know, I’m determined to keep myself clear.”

To help him combat those pesky pimples, we rounded up a few skin-clearing products below.

Spot Treatment

Dab this tea tree oil, salicylic acid and zinc oxide treatment on blemishes — it’ll reduce inflammation and kill bacteria while soothing the skin and reducing redness.

Buy It! Eve Lom Dynaspot, $34; sephora.com

Medicated Concealer

Perfect for daytime, this full-coverage concealer works double duty to camouflage breakouts and fight them using salicylic acid.

Buy It! Clinique Acne Solutions Clearing Concealer, $18; sephora.com

Skin-Smoothing Toner

Using phytic acid to exfoliate and aloe to soothe the skin, this toner works to gently remove dead skin cells, reducing breakouts and diminishing redness and acne scarring with one all-over swipe morning and night.

Buy It! Kate Somerville Clarifying Treatment Toner, $26; nordstrom.com