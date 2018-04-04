Justin Bieber Spent More Than 100 Hours Getting Tattoos: 'I Don't Regret a Single One'

Justin Bieber is very dedicated to his growing collection of body art.

The pop singer, 24, is no stranger to tattoos (he has well over 60 covering his 5-ft.-9-in. frame). After turning to Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, a New York City-based tattoo artist, in October to tattoo a huge chest piece from in his backyard, the star flaunted his massive array of tattoos inked across his front half in an Instagram photo. Now, he’s opening up about what his tattoos mean to him.

“If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!!Over a hundred hours of hart work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bieber’s enormous canvas of tattoo art on his chest includes images of a lion, eagle, cross, angel wings, roman numerals and the words, “Son of God” and “Purpose.”

When McCurdy tattooed Bieber’s chest last fall, he revealed it took 26 hours to complete, spread out over three consecutive days.

“@justinbieber Thank you for the trust,” he wrote. “26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!” the tattoo artist wrote on Instagram.

While the majority of Bieber’s tattoos have religious meaning, he does have a few dedicated to important people in his life, including on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, who is tattooed on his wrist.

“This is my ex-girlfriend, so I tried to cut her face up with some shading, but people still know,” Bieber told GQ last year.

Bieber and Gomez reconciled their relationship last fall, but are now taking a break after traveling to Jamaica for Bieber’s father’s wedding in February.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

But Bieber has been missing his ex since their time apart. “He loves her. He wants her back,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE.