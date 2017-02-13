Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald Are Supportive Stage Moms as Their Teen Daughters Model for J.Crew

The fashion industry is always desperately on the hunt for the next big face, Instagram It Girl or catwalk queen. And lately, that position has been filled by the children of some of your favorite celebrities. Perhaps we should blame Bella and Gigi Hadid whose mom Yolanda first made a name for herself on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but ever since their rise to monumental modeling success we’ve seen a whole slew of new sons and daughters of the A-list emerge and take their place amongst the hottest newcomers to watch, from Bob Dylan’s grandson to Sylvester Stallone’s daughter. And now you can add two more new names to that already lengthy list of famous offspring taking a turn in front of the camera—Julianne Moore and Molly Ringwald‘s daughters who modeled for J.Crew over the weekend.

To debut their latest collection, J.Crew reprised an idea that they launched last season, once again having regular people model their clothing rather than enlisting the usual group of professionals. Last September, it was all employees of the brand posing in the line’s latest offerings, but this season it was all about family. Including Julianne Moore’s 14-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich who made her modeling debut in a camo print sweater, striped turtleneck, black tulle skirt, and leopard print flats, while her mom stood by taking plenty of photos to embarrass her with later.

@Jcrew beauties @lisaeisnerjewelry and my very own @livfreundlich ❤#realpeople A photo posted by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

RELATED PHOTOS: Levi Dylan Poses for V Magazine, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents

And Moore’s daughter wasn’t the only celebrity scion starring in the fashion show, Molly Ringwald’s daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos also made her modeling debut at J.Crew that day.

The 13-year old wore an army-inspired top over a crisp white button-down paired with a deep navy plaid ruffle and tiered full skirt and a pair of turquoise flats.

Stage mom 😏 #jcrewnyfw #jcrew A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The Sixteen Candles actress cheered on her model daughter from the catwalk’s sidelines, taking photos of her prepping and posing, calling her a “natural beauty” and jokingly referring to herself as a “stage mom” on Instagram while keeping a close eye on Mathilda’s pre-show hair and makeup process. In other words, if either of these girls ever do decide to pursue this line of work seriously, they’ve already got the founding members of their fan club built-in.

What do you think of the newest model kids of celebrity parents? Sound off below!