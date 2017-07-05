Julianne Moore, 56, Stars in Triumph Lingerie's New Ad Campaign

The coolest thing a brand can do right now isn’t tapping of-the-moment supermodels to front campaigns, but booking models with a bit more experience. Brands like Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Acne all recruited models over 50 for their ads and now Triumph lingerie is the latest to join the ranks with its fall campaign model, 56-year-old Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

Moore’s modeling résumé already includes some impressive gigs, including L’Oréal Paris and a spot in the skin-baring Pirelli Calendar to name a few, but Triumph may be her sexiest yet. She stripped down to her bra, modeling a lacy number from the brand’s new premium line, Florale, and looked ageless and youthful as always.

“Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style — it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful,” Moore says in the press release. “The collection is stunning and it’s a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family.”

The fashion photographer Rankin photographed the campaign and called Moore a “dream” to work with, “She is funny, she is courageous, she is candid, she’s totally charismatic. A breath of fresh air,” Rankin said. “What I love about photographing her is she has this inimitable strength. That is a very rare gift. And it makes my job a real pleasure.”

You can start shopping Moore’s look when the fall collection hits shelves in September.

What do you think of Moore’s new gig?