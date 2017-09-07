Julianne Moore Says People Should Enjoy Getting Older: 'It's a Privilege to Age'

Julianne Moore is gearing up for a very busy fall filled with new films, tons of red carpets and of course, a major magazine cover with InStyle. As we just saw on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, the 56-year-old ageless actress continues to be at the top of her style and beauty game and her secret seems to be pretty simple — not to worry about aging at all.

“I mean, let’s not talk about this idea of, ‘Oh no! I’m going to be 40!’ You could be dead. So enjoy it. It’s a privilege to age,” the actress tells InStyle. “Even in scripts, they’ll refer to a character as ‘aging.’ Well… everyone is aging. In literature and in movies, when people try to stop the process, it always ends in disaster. I think it’s really important to be where you are.”

The star opens up about aging and acting to the magazine in its October issue cover, admitting to being a big fan of Goop.com and opening up about her latest acting endeavors.

This fall she has three movies all premiering at the same time, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonderstruck and Suburbicon and as someone who is so versatile, the magazine asked her to play a few more characters during her photoshoot.

Throughout the spread you’ll see her channel the Gamine, the Romantic, the Lady, the Girl Next Door, the Exotic and the Bombshell, and look more and more glamorous with each outfit and hair change.

To prepare to play so many different roles in her films, she talks about the serious preparation it takes. “The older I get, I find, the more I prepare,” she says. “I thought when I was younger that I was prepared. But [laughs] it pales in comparison to the amount I do now. Maybe being young, you think, ‘Well, I know how to do this!’ and the older you get, the more you realize that you don’t know anything.”

Now she says she doesn’t see characters as separate entities of herself anymore (as she once did when she was younger). “Now I realize I locate the characters within myself,” she explains. “I don’t have to suppress or get rid of anything that’s mine; I just figure out what to amplify. But you do have to access all your emotional function to get there.”

