An influx of celebrity kids are breaking into the fashion industry: It started with Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Then Kaia Gerber followed in her famous ’90s supermodel mom Cindy Crawford‘s footsteps. And the list continues to go on and on. The latest star’s offspring to try her hand modeling? Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore‘s 15-year-old lookalike daughter Liv Freundlich, who scored her first gig last fall modeling J.Crew’s collection at New York Fashion Week.

While the lifestyle of a model today comes with plenty of pressure and criticism, Moore is confident Freundlich has a smart enough head on her shoulders not to get caught up in it all.

“She is a wonderful student and a really great girl and an interested person,” Moore told PEOPLE while at the Cannes Film Festival this week promoting her film, Wonderstruck.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dressed Stars on the Cannes 2017 Red Carpet

“When she was really little, she said, ‘You know mommy, some people get really scared when they watch movies but I don’t because I know that they’ve made everything up. She always understood the concept of illusion and I think she understands that with fashion as well.”

As for how Moore herself deals with critics? “I think it comes with the territory but also you don’t have to read everything that is posted,” she said.

“People don’t have to agree with you all the time and you do have to understand that it is a public forum and there’s a lot that comes with it,” she continued. “That being said, I also found there is an incredible amount of positivity on social media that people are interested in what people are posting or what is going on politically actually and there is a community that is supportive online.”

However, she’s pretty careful about how her daughter Liv and son Caleb, 19, deal with social media. “They’re both private,” Moore said with a laugh.

“For them, social media is a way to connect with their friends,” she said. “That is how they communicate with each other, so I do think it is important in that sense that it’s private.”

What is your favorite Julianne Moore red carpet look from Cannes this year? Share your pick in the comments below!