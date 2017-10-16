Looking for some holiday style inspiration? You’re in luck: Julianne Moore, Camila Cabello and Diana Agron are serving some up thanks to their brand new ad campaigns with John Hardy, Guess and La Ligne, respectively.

As the star of John Hardy‘s new “Made for Legends” campaign, Moore, 56, poses seemingly topless, covering her chest with stacks of John Hardy silver and gold bracelets and rings on her hands and wrists. (And the wind machine was clearly in full effect.

“Jewelry in particular can be very emotional because often it’s given as a gift, whether to yourself or from a loved one. It might represent a marriage, a birth of a child, a friendship, or a love affair,” Moore says of gifting jewelry.

Model and activist Adowah Aboah also appears in the campaign, wearing an ornate collection of chokers, rings and bracelets.

RELATED PHOTOS: Last Night’s Look: Love It or Leave It?

Camila Cabello continues her partnership with GUESS, posing for the brand’s holiday campaign. In the photos, the singer is dressed in a black flower-embellished gown, as well as a floral bomber and leopard dress, and more winter-ready looks.

And Diana Agron and Martha Hunt have new fashion gigs as well, modeling a variety of chic blazers, pants, dresses and sweaters for La Ligne‘s Fall/Winter 2017 campaign.

Agron sports a navy blazer with matching wide-leg pants, a pajama-like navy set with white piping, a slinky navy dress and more, all of which she wears with a slicked-back wavy hairstyle. Hunt, on the other hand, wears a more casual look: a striped sweater and frayed black denim shorts.

What campaign are you excited for this season? Sound off below.