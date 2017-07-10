It’s been an epic celebratory weekend for Julianne Hough!

The Dancing with the Stars judge tied the knot on Saturday to NHL star Brooks Laich in a custom strapless sweetheart Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, but the 29-year-old star kicked off the celebrations Friday (in a swimsuit) at a lakefront rehearsal party with over 100 friends and family by her side at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Hough showed off her hard-earned wedding abs in a gingham one-piece swimsuit from Reformation with a center front cutout and cute bow tie at the front. She accessorized her look with oversize circular sunglasses, tan sandals and large brimmed hat to protect her skin from the sun.

After the outdoor pre-wedding celebration, Hough and Laich said their vows in an intimate, outdoor ceremony Saturday, overseen by wedding planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, in front of more than 200 guests, who sat on wooden pews, surrounded by roses and tulips with flower boxes filled with billowing blooms, wild grasses and seasonal foliage, all designed by Kristen Griffith-Vander Yacht of Wild Bloom.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” Laich, 34, told PEOPLE. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

Notable guests included Hough’s older brother and DWTS pro Derek Hough (who was a part of the wedding party), close friend Nina Dobrev, actor Aaron Paul, DWTS pro Mark Ballas and even the couple’s two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley.

“I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,'” said Dobrev. “It took my breath away.”

What do you think about Hough's rehearsal dinner swimsuit?