Every Exclusive Detail Behind Julianne Hough’s Wedding Day Beauty Looks — Straight From Her Glam Squad

THE INSPIRATION

“Jules has done so many amazing things with really strong looks on Dancing with the Stars, country music tours, dance tours, as movie characters, and at red carpet events, so she thought, ‘I just want to be super fresh, radiant, clean and minimal. I just want to feel and look beautiful and timeless,’" Barnes says. “Brooks also prefers her with little or no makeup, so he was delighted of course as well to see her just glowing and not so made up.”

For her hair, Capri says, “Her dress was very simple, so for her hair we wanted to do the same. She had this vision from the get-go of a high ballerina bun. She knew she wanted a center part, which put a little twist on the classic bun. In order to get it to be so perfect we actually did three ponytails. The first was to make sure the center part was perfect. Second was to perfect the sides, and third, we grabbed everything underneath, and then twisted all three together into the bun. That’s the best way to get a perfect pony. We also did a big color change before the wedding-- we really went platinum. My first appointment with her was 6-7 hours and the last appointment was 3 hours.”