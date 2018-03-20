How Julianne Hough’s Red Hair Transformed Her Style: ‘She’s Exploring a Different Side’ Says Her Stylist

Julianne Hough’s freshly-dyed red hair is truly transforming her life, as she’s admitted already. “I have never felt more like ME than I do right now,” she wrote on Instagram, adding “I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!”

Turns out, her dramatic beauty update is also changing her style, too.

When PeopleStyle caught up with her stylist Anita Patrickson in New York today to discuss the launch of the stylist’s new handmade sandal line, Amanu, Patrickson revealed that she’s had to update Hough’s look to match her new hairstyle.

“Obviously the colors she wears are different,” says the stylist, noting that now Hough has gravitated toward more neutrals, like the white Max Mara gown and oversize Lorraine Schwartz Art Deco diamond and jade pendant she wore to the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash earlier this month.

“For that, we wanted to do something more womanly and old-school,” says Patrickson. “That moment had to be all about her hair. It was such a dramatic change, and she’s always been known for her short, cute bob. So I wanted to feature it and feel it, so the dress accentuated that.”

Ultimately, this shift in her style and beauty reflect a bigger, more transitional moment for Hough. “I think she’s exploring a slightly different side,” says Patrickson. “She’s just going on to a new chapter, she’s not on Dancing with the Stars, she’s a wife now and all those things. It’s probably hard for a celebrity in the public eye to take a leap from one chapter or one phase of your life to the next. We all do it without anyone looking at us. But as a stylist, you get to be a small part of that evolutionary thing.”

That means when it comes to the clothes, she opts for a range of hues to show off the ruby shade. “More [colors] work than you would think,” says Patrickson. “Redheads think they can’t wear red, and it’s actually a great color for them. Yellow is really fun, especially a mustard, and white is brilliant. Blues aren’t always good but I like a deep navy. Green is a go-to, though you’ve got to be careful—Jules and I actually tried a green dress on and were like, ‘Oh, this looks like Poison Ivy.’”

Patrickson adds that the tone of red hair you have, be it more poppy red or more chestnut shade, also makes a difference.

Her ultimate tip for dressing redheads? “I always say eyeball things,” says the stylist. “If something doesn’t feel right, it’s not right. But depending on the vibe, you can probably get away with things other people can’t.”