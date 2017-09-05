People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Style

Julianne Hough Picks an Itsy-Bitsy, One-Shoulder Bikini For Labor Day Beach Trip with Husband Brooks

By @lekimble

Posted on

Pacific Coast News

Is Julianne Hough loving life as a newlywed? Abs-olutely!

Julianne Hough and her equally fit husband Brooks Laich spent their Labor Day weekend near the ocean in Los Angeles, proving that even their beach styles are the perfect match.

The 29-year-old continued her streak of wearing sexy swimwear in a patterned bikini, which featured a one-shoulder top. Laich opted for some paisley blue, very brief swim trunks to go with their couples’ “great bods” beach theme.

Hough documented part of her enviable embrace of the last days of summer on Instagram, showing off one of her pals making a less-than-graceful leap into a pool while her friends cheered.

Going in to a new work week after a long holiday weekend like….. #flyingintoNYC #kristykilledtheswan #👍🏼

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

“Not only is today #sundayfunday, but I get to do it all again tomorrow,” she teased in an Instagram on Sunday, wearing yet another curve-hugging suit.

Laich and Hough made their public debut as husband and wife at her harper by Harper’s BAZAAR cover party last month, telling PEOPLE that her married life is “amazing.”

FROM PEN: Dancing Under the Stars: Julianne Hough’s Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich: ‘We Never Stopped Looking at Each Other’

“It definitely feels different being married,” gushed the Dancing with the Stars alum. “People have always said that and I didn’t understand it but now I feel more whole.”

Hough is particularly enamored with “just being able to call him husband.”

What do you think Hough and Laich’s couple beach style? Would you wear her one-shoulder bikini top?