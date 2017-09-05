Julianne Hough Picks an Itsy-Bitsy, One-Shoulder Bikini For Labor Day Beach Trip with Husband Brooks

Is Julianne Hough loving life as a newlywed? Abs-olutely!

Julianne Hough and her equally fit husband Brooks Laich spent their Labor Day weekend near the ocean in Los Angeles, proving that even their beach styles are the perfect match.

The 29-year-old continued her streak of wearing sexy swimwear in a patterned bikini, which featured a one-shoulder top. Laich opted for some paisley blue, very brief swim trunks to go with their couples’ “great bods” beach theme.

Hough documented part of her enviable embrace of the last days of summer on Instagram, showing off one of her pals making a less-than-graceful leap into a pool while her friends cheered.

Going in to a new work week after a long holiday weekend like….. #flyingintoNYC #kristykilledtheswan #👍🏼 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

“Not only is today #sundayfunday, but I get to do it all again tomorrow,” she teased in an Instagram on Sunday, wearing yet another curve-hugging suit.

Not only is today #sundayfunday , but I get to do it all again tomorrow!! 👙🕶🌊 What are your plans for #laborday ? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Laich and Hough made their public debut as husband and wife at her harper by Harper’s BAZAAR cover party last month, telling PEOPLE that her married life is “amazing.”

“It definitely feels different being married,” gushed the Dancing with the Stars alum. “People have always said that and I didn’t understand it but now I feel more whole.”

Hough is particularly enamored with “just being able to call him husband.”

