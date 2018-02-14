Julianne Hough Dyes Her Hair Red: 'I Never Felt More Like Me'

Out with the old, in with the new!

Julianne Hough ditched her signature bright blonde hair in favor of a bold auburn shade.

The now fiery redhead debuted her drastic change on Instagram with a series of pictures of the fresh dye job created by colorist Amber Maynard at Nine Zero One Salon in L.A. And it seems despite her major change, Hough still feels completely like her old self.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!” the actress captioned her big reveal photos.

According to Hough, this hair change has been a long time coming.

“I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me…and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I truly am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it! 🙌🏼 Thank you to @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for making my hair dreams come true! #rubyredvalentine,” she said.

Almost three years ago, the star made another bold hair move when she dyed her bob pastel pink.

“I love to experiment with my looks by way of beauty products, styling tools and sometimes even taking things a step further,” she wrote on her website. “Remember last year when I chopped off all my hair? It was a big, bold move but it was so worth it! It felt liberating not to hide behind all that hair. So why did I decide on the color pink this time? Because pink is the color of kindness!”