What to Buy from Julianne Hough’s Bachelorette if Your Invite Got Lost in the Mail

If you follow Julianne Hough on Instagram, then you’ve been bombarded with her FOMO-inducing “BEACHelorette” party pics all weekend. She celebrated her up-coming wedding to her hockey player fiancé Brooks Laich with her girlfriends (and some surprising celeb cameos – hi Kris Jenner and Cindy Crawford!) at a Mexican beach getaway before hopping aboard the Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises. And throughout her entire trip, she wore one adorable swimsuit after another. In fact, we were inspired to copy her entire packing list for our upcoming spring break getaway, so we found all her looks for a lot less! Here’s how to get the ultimate Instagram-friendly beach wardrobe – all under $100.

Beach please 🤚🏼These girls DEFINITELY know how to have fun. @nina 👯👩‍❤️‍👩👙🏝☀️😍❤ #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich 💋 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

The first thing that needs to get into your suitcase is a sporty-meets-flirty halter crop top and denim short shorts. They’re two casual getaway essentials and will transition into being your go-to outfit all summer long.

Look for Less:

Crop top: Show Me Your Mumu “Mateo” tie back top, $96; revolve.com

Shorts: AEO denim x vintage hi-rise festival, $49.95; ae.com

RELATED PHOTOS: Sizzling Celeb Swimwear Pics!

🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌🍌 #BEACHelorettewithmybeaches #bananasplit #abugslife #houghanized A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

There’s no guarantee a synchronized split routine with our besties would turn out as perfectly coordinated as Hough’s, but we can easily get her fringe bikini top!

Look for Less: Boohoo Taipei Aztec fringe bikini, $16; boohoo.com

A captain is only as good as her mates! 🛳⚓️💦 #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BitchinB4TheHitchin #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

A sexy white cutout one-piece is an essential for every bride-to-be, but it also makes for one white-hot look for your next tropical destination.

Look for Less: Express strappy cutout racerback one-piece swimsuit, $69.90; express.com





☀️🍑 📸: @anitapatrickson A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:30am PST

And finally, her bold yellow one-piece is a flattering cut and will look great against sun-kissed skin. Two perfect reasons to snatch this up now.

Look for Less: Fri-Dasch yellow one-piece backless swimsuit, $58; shoptiques.com

What’s on your spring break getaway packing list? Tell us in the comments below.