Julia Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o Wear Inspiring T-Shirts at Hand in Hand Telethon (Here’s Where to Buy Them)

On Tuesday night just about every single A-list actor, musician and celebrity came together to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma at the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon. Over the course of the night, singers (including Stevie Wonder and Miranda Lambert) performed, and other celebrities (including Oprah Winfrey and Selena Gomez) told stories of real-life victims who suffered enormous losses. And at one point during the night, Julia Roberts and George Clooney teamed up to deliver touching remarks, while also communicating a heartfelt message via Roberts’ outfit.

The actress wore a Bella Freud “Love For You” tee, which according to net-a-porter.com symbolizes the designer’s interest in how “language evokes our innermost feelings and thoughts.” If you want to spread the love like Roberts, you can pick one up at net-a-porter.com for $125.

RELATED: 10 Brands to Shop Today to Help Support Hurricane Harvey Relief

Giving felt real good! #HandInHand. Text 'GIVE' to 80077 and feel it yourself. #HandInHand Hurrican Relief (also #feminism is fabulous) A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Lupita Nyong’o was another celebrity on-hand who wore a powerful message tee with her Dior “We Should All Be Feminists” white shirt. A portion of the proceeds of the designer piece (which retails for $710 and has been seen on tons of celebrities) benefits Rihanna’s Clara Lionel foundation, which supports and funds​ education, health ​and emergency response programs in impoverished areas around the world.

Donations made throughout the night benefited Rebuild Texas Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation), Save the Children and United Way of Greater Houston.

Julia Roberts On Motherhood, Politics & George’s ‘Very Cute’ Twins

So if you already donated last night but still want to show your support in a more visible way, check out these 10 fashion brands that are giving back.

Companies like Golden Thread (a Houston-based jewelry brand) is donating 100 percent of proceeds from its Texas-shaped pendant to local shelters. Milly is giving 100 percent of proceeds from its “Unbreakable” tank to the American Red Cross. To see all the charitable companies giving back, click here.