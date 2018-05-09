REX/Shutterstock

Wardrobe malfunctions: They happen to the best of Hollywood’s stars. And for Jourdan Dunn, that moment nearly came at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 27-year-old model wore a gorgeous white Diane von Furstenberg gown and a matching cape to the biggest fashion event of the year, keeping to the night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. But her dress, which had a plunging v-neck line and a high slit, wrapped at her waist, making it convenient for the front of the dress to slide open. And unfortunately for Dunn, it did.

Photographs from the carpet caught a glimpse of her open dress, which at a quick glance made it appear as though she showed up totally commando. But once the star caught wind of the malfunction, she put rumors to rest — and explained that she was in fact wearing nude underwear under the white gown.

Dunn posted a photo of the moment in question on her Instagram story, pointing out the slip-up directly. “You lot really thought I had my bits out,” she wrote on the photo. “Shout out to @nubianskin for creating the perfect nude underwear for us highly melanated ladies.”

And to help followers out, she notes the $15 Nubian Skin underwear shade she’s wearing is Caramel.