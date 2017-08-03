Model Jourdan Dunn Debuts Phoenix Tattoo on Her Ribcage

Jourdan Dunn has added a fierce tattoo to her collection.

The supermodel, 26, shared a photo on Wednesday of her new phoenix tattoo, showcasing off her ribcage and back with the caption, “Still I Rise #riseofthephoenix.”

Dunn has nine other tattoos covering her body, including ones on her right hand (her son Riley’s name), on her bicep, on her left ribs, and on the nape of her neck, where a tattoo of the Egyptian goddess Iris takes up residence.

In 2014, Dunn shared a photo of herself with best friend Cara Delevingne, 24, sharing matching tattoos.

She opened up to Into the Gloss in 2016 about her beauty regimen, saying her skincare routine has become more prestige products and less drugstore.

“My beauty routine actually hasn’t really changed since I had my son. If anything, it’s probably become more intense,” she said. “I remember the first day I got back home from the hospital [after giving birth] — I woke up in the morning and I did my face and my mum was like, ‘Jourdan, what are you doing? Just relax!’ I have a routine of taking my son to school and traveling and all of that, and it just gets more intense, so I make sure that the products that I use are very hydrating for my skin. Skincare is what burns my pocket because I see new things and I’m like, ‘Ooo! Gotta buy it!'”