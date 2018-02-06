Jordyn Woods Vacations in Thong Bikini Days After 'Wifey' Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy so under wraps that the public didn’t see a photo of her baby bump until she released an intimate home video days after her daughter’s birth. Among the many things we learned, like her pregnancy food cravings and who was in the delivery room with her, we quickly saw that there was one person by her side the entire time, her BFF Jordyn Woods. And after months of keeping Kylie’s secret under wraps, she’s taking some R&R on a tropical vacay in Mexico.

3 Days Only A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

The 20-year-old model snapped a pic when she arrived in Mexico wearing a striped ruffled Boohoo jumpsuit (she’s a ambassador for the brand) but quickly changed into something more beach-friendly: a yellow string bikini with thong-style bottoms.

It’s beeen a minute✨ A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:54pm PST

Later she changed into a slinky see-through metallic dress.

According to the video, Woods was by Kylie’s side for the last nine months, including in the bathroom with Kylie when she took her pregnancy test. Woods even had one of the very first cameos in the video, speaking directly to the Kylie’ baby to be and retelling the first time she found out Kylie was pregnant.

After Kylie announced the birth of her daughter, Woods shared a sweet message on Instagram. “Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L 💕”