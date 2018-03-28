Jonah Hill/Instagram

Jonah Hill’s little sister, Beanie Feldstein, has been having a breakout year. The 24-year-old co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, snagged a leading role in Hello, Dolly on Broadway and won the awards season red carpet with her relatable style (she wore her senior prom dress to the SAG Awards!). And her big bro is so proud of her, he just showed his love in the most epic way.

Hill revealed a brand new tattoo on Instagram that reads, “Hello, Beanie!” written in the musical’s signature font. If that’s not sibling love, we don’t know what is.

Feldstein shared the same photo on Instagram with a caption that referenced the musical’s lyrics, writing, “Somebody wants to put on his Sunday clothes!!! @jonahhill – this is NEXT LEVEL. Love you!”

The actress told People that her role in the Bette Midler-starring musical convinced her big brother to become a fan of Broadway (apparently to the point of getting the logo tattooed on her arm). “My brother Jonah, I think, took a little while to come around,” she said. “But now he loves theater and he wears his Hello, Dolly! hat around wherever he goes. And I made him watch the Merrily We Roll Along documentary … and one day I came back from whatever I was doing and I had 10 texts from him and it was like, ‘Beanie, I love [Merrily We Roll Along composer Stephen] Sondheim. I’m obsessed with him.’ Like, yes! Finally. He’s coming around. He’s starting to get it more.”

Despite their 10 year age difference, according to Hill, the two have always been incredibly close. After Feldstein posted a throwback photo of themselves as kids, Hill regrammed her adding a “sappy” caption.

“@beaniefeldstein just posted this. As always, I’m copying her because she’s cooler and the leader of us two even tho she’s ten years younger. My hero and my best friend. And now she’s going to make fun of how earnest my Instagram posts are. But too bad Beanie, you taught me to be myself. And I’m sappy AF. Whatever. ❤️”

The actors recently suffered a loss in their family when their older brother (and Maroon 5’s music manager) Jordan Feldstein died in December 2017. The cause of death was from a pulmonary thromboembolism, resulting from a blood clot that originated in his leg.

After his death, a representative for the family told PEOPLE in a statement, “Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath. When paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.”

Feldstein shared a throwback photo with Jordan shortly after his death. “jordi and i at disneyland 1996,” she captioned the photo.