JoJo Fletcher Says She and Jordan Rodgers Will Walk Down the Aisle 'When the Timing Is Right'

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged last year on The Bachelorette, but they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle — yet. “We have not set a wedding date,” Fletcher told PEOPLE at the St. Ives Mixing Bar in N.Y.C. “It’s still obviously something that we are going to do, and we are still committed in that way, but we’re just enjoying this time together.”

Although Rodgers said in December that they were “still planning on next year,” he added that they were “taking our time,” a sentiment that Fletcher continues to echo. “I’m enjoying being a fiancé and letting him court me, and when the timing is right then we’ll do it.”

In the meantime, the former Bachelorette star can’t resist a little wedding dress shopping. “It’s still something that I’m excited about, and I like to think about what that day would be like,” she said, adding that she has “no clue” what her bridal style will be like. “I feel like it changes every other day. First it’s the mermaid, then it’s a really simple one, then it’s the ballgown. I have no idea what it’s gonna end up being, but I’m hoping that it’s true what everyone says that as soon as you put it on, then you’ll know. I hope it’s that easy.”

And although they’re settled into their engaged life in Dallas, Fletcher says she could envision moving to another Southern city — one that’s full of Bachelor alumni. “Nashville is where he was living before — I’m a huge fan of Nashville. I could definitely see myself living there.”

Finally back home, but haven't forgotten about you, Fij 🏝#bula A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

For now, Dallas is home, and they’ll continue to chronicle their travels on Instagram. Next on their bucket list? Australia. “We both have never been, we really want to go.” But first, they have a closer destination to tackle: Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California. “It’s actually his ten-year high school reunion. So that’s our next big trip!”

