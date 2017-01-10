This Face Mask Is the Secret Behind 53-Year-Old John Stamos' Ageless Skin

John Stamos has never been shy about his love for beauty. For starters, his hair is still as full and flawless as it was the moment he stole America’s hearts on Full House. (He’s still so serious about his mane that he cuts it himself.) Similar to his hair, the actor’s porcelain skin has also stayed in-tact through the years. The 53-year-old star has continued to remain visibly ageless, proving that he’s either the recipient of some incredibly Benjamin Button-like genes or he simply has a remarkably effective skincare routine.

Sure, the former may be true — but Stamos is no stranger to the wonders of a great skin-smoothing product. Case in point: His recent Instagram photo, in which he’s on vacation in Greece, sipping his coffee through a sheet mask.

The good news, other than the fact that you get to stare at the star in his robe, is that the mask is available online — so you too can age (or not age) as gracefully as Uncle Jesse himself. He’s wearing the Bioxidea Miracle 24 Face Mask for Men, which he has also experimented with in the past. And as if things couldn’t get even better, it comes in a women’s version as well.

Just last year, he posted yet another photo of himself wearing the same mask, referring to it as his secret weapon.

#SecretWeapon No more Greek yogurt facials, @bioxideausa all the way. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jul 31, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

But as he revealed earlier this year, there’s another secret to his young appearance: a deal with the devil. In a “message to his younger self” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stamos said, “Hey little John, you will have a fantastic life as long as you make sure you do one thing. Now on your eighteenth birthday the Prince of Darkness, Satan, will offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul. Little John, I’m telling you right now… you take that deal, son.”

Will you try Stamos’ skincare secret? Sound off below.