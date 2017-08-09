John Mayer Has the Custom Hypebeast Wardrobe of Your Dreams

John Mayer may not be the first person you think of when it comes to street style stars, but that might change after his most recent wardrobe upgrades. The 39-year-old singer has recently added two seriously covetable streetwear items to his closet: a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 military boots, and a Supreme T-shirt — but not just any Yeezy boots and Supreme T-shirt.

What sets Mayer apart from the rest of the cool kids is that his items feature a personalized touch. The musician stepped out on stage during his ‘The Search for Everything’ summer 2017 tour at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona in a tie-dyed tee from Supreme’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton. And the creative (and on-trend) singer revealed on his Instagram story that the tie-dye handiwork was actually his own. Mayer showed himself soaking the $500 limited edition tee in blue and pink dyes to transform it into something totally new. He made the shirt performance-ready by pairing it with a pair of olive green cargo pants and Louis Vuitton Harlem boots.

I ✨ruined✨them. Art by @mattrmccormick #yeezy A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Mayer also knows that no truly hip outfit is complete without the perfect shoes. His pair of choice: one-of-a-kind Yeezy Season 4 boots. The high-top military boots were customized by LA-based artist Matt McCormick and are completely covered in unique doodles and sayings inspired by the west coast. Some standouts include the Nevada desert, a peace logo, a nude woman and lyrics from Grateful Dead’s “Ripple.” (Mayer is a part of Dead & Company, a band comprised of former Grateful Dead members along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.)

And that’s not all. Mayer also just designed a pair of DIY Nike Air Max 90s. He dubbed his unofficial Nike collaboration “Spirit Level” and bought every single pair available to sell to his fans personally.

Level up. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

We have yet to see how Mayer will style his new Yeezys and Air Max 90s, but considering his current streetwear prowess, we’re sure it’ll be something iconic.

What do you think of John Mayer’s style? Sound off in the comments below.