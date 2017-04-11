John Mayer Asks for Zit-Fighting Makeup Suggestions, and We're Here to Help

Despite being born before the dawn of the Internet as we now know it and all social media apps, John Mayer has quickly become a social media pro. In fact, at 39, the singer is using every platform better than most teens, documenting his various endeavors from running a Q&A with Shaq, to breaking down his extensive beauty regimen, his best hand-washing practices, and his random musings on things like orchids being the most likely candidate for alien life. He also uses the medium to engage one-on-one with fans, crowdsourcing some of life’s most important questions, like the query he posed to his followers on Sunday night: Is it possible to wear makeup without immediately breaking out?

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, the musician gazes into the camera, saying, “Okay, so here’s the deal. My skin is fine, I do an interview, they put makeup on to somehow get me ready for television. But then I get zits from the makeup! Which just sends me into a makeup loop, I guess?”

He concludes, “I just want to cover this one up,” gesturing to a fresh blemish on his temple before the video cuts him off. Over the clip he wrote, “It’s not a huge deal but I mean, is there makeup that doesn’t make you breakout?” Welcome to the cruel world of beauty that women everywhere have been living in for centuries, Mr. Mayer.

So of course, we here at People Style, being the beauty aficionados we are, took John’s request very seriously and immediately started brainstorming some of our favorite full coverage, anti-acne products. The results, below:

bareMinerals Concealer

Buy It! bareMinerals Blemish Remedy Concealer, $20.70; amazon.com

e.l.f Foundation

Buy It! e.l.f. Acne Fighting Foundation, $6; amazon.com

Physician’s Formula Foundation

Buy It! Physician’s Formula Mineral Wear® Talc-Free All-in-1 ABC Cushion Foundation SPF 50, $10.91; amazon.com

Cover FX Foundation

Buy It! Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation, $42; sephora.com

Neutrogena’s SkinClearing Complexion Perfector

Buy It! Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector, $6.74; amazon.com

Hopefully this will help us forgive him for that time we accused him of wearing a bathrobe in an airport.

How do you combat the vicious makeup/breakout cycle? What are your go-to products? Sound off below!