John Mayer Got Himself a Diamond Big Lebowski Chain for His 40th Birthday

The Dude would definitely approve of John Mayer’s latest jewelry purchase.

On Friday, Mayer shared a picture of a diamond chain he got himself to celebrate his 40th birthday (October 16!), which featured Jeff Bridges’ infamous movie character from The Big Lebowski.

“If you’re asking me if I had @benballer make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you’re damn right I did,” Mayer wrote alongside a video of his flashy new necklace. “Anxiety and worry is canceled this week.”

Ben Baller, the artist responsible for the custom, blinged-out chain, also gushed over how much he liked Mayer’s new chain on Instagram — and about how much he liked Mayer himself.

“Bro you are one of my favorite people to talk to about everything from Japanese streetwear to music to of course watches. And now you are one of my favorite people to make jewelry for. Thank you for trusting me and letting me do my thing for your big bday gift. This is Top 3 career piece for me out of over 600 custom-made pieces in a 12+ year span,” Baller wrote, alongside additional photos of the necklace — which also feature The Dude’s infamous words ,“Yah, well that’s just like, your opinion, man” on the back.

And this isn’t Mayer’s first time making his love of The Dude — or Baller’s work — public.

In November 2014, the musician documented the fact that he accidentally had a twinning style moment with the White Russian-drinking character. “Would you believe that I had no intention of looking exactly like The Dude when I put this on? It’s true. (Had to grab the glass for full effect.) It’s as comfortable as you’d imagine,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself drinking what appears to be a glass of milk.

And in April, Mayer enthusiastically thanked his “friend” for hooking him up with what he described as a “Nano Jesus” chain.

“I just destroyed the chain game,” he wrote at the time. “Amazing to see this dream come to life. It’s made of some white gold and features a diamond. I think it was like $800. But the point is IT IS THE TINIEST CHAIN IN MUSIC and that’s gotta be good for something.”

This year, Mayer celebrated his birthday on an airplane in a Hawaiian shirt, a look the dude would totally approve of.

Let’s go turn 40 on an airplane. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Aside from his 40th, the singer also celebrated another big birthday in his family: his father’s 90th.

Happy 90th Birthday, Dad! Leave doting comments about my dad below. He’ll love scrolling through it. Also please stop this train. Thank you. 🎂 A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

“Happy 90th Birthday, Dad!” Mayer wrote on Thursday, alongside a sweet photo of him and his father at dinner. “Leave doting comments about my dad below. He’ll love scrolling through it. Also please stop this train. Thank you. 🎂”

