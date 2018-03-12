Style

7 Reasons Why John Mayer is the Beauty Influencer the World Needs Right Now

John Mayer is good at a lot of things: Singing, playing a guitar, and being really funny on the Internet, to name a few. But one of his latest — and most unexpected — skills involves his beauty routine. The 40-year-old singer (and laundry guru), who refuses to let gravity force his skin to start free fallin’, has been using social media to share his skincare and body care secrets, and recently deemed himself a beauty blogger. Here are seven reasons why we’re ready to let John Mayer be the beauty influencer we didn’t know we needed

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

More

1 of 8

John Mayer/Instagram

1. He Appreciates Quality Products

"I am a beauty blogger now," Mayer captioned an Instagram story of his "favorite stuff" from Natura Bisse: The brand's neck cream, Diamond Extreme moisturizer, eye serum and hand cream, which all totals to a whopping $940.

2 of 8

 

2. He Has a Skincare Strategy...

Why let valuable moisturizer absorb into your fingers when you can apply it straight onto your face? Mayer pointed out in a 2016 Snapchat story that the D.A.T. — otherwise known as the Direct Application Technique — is the best way to conserve products.

3 of 8

 

2.5 ... Or Two

Are you applying your moisturizer on your "Crucial Necessity Zones?" If not, it's time to start.

4 of 8

 

3. He Breaks Beauty Rules

Eye cream isn't just for your eyes anymore. The singer pointed out that the product is just a better, more expensive form of moisturizer. So he suggests putting it all over your face.

5 of 8

 

4. He's Proactive in Wrinkle Fighting...

Worried about lines around your mouth? Try "The Offset Smiley," which is his technique for keeping that area wrinkle-free.

6 of 8

John Mayer/Instagram

5...So Much So That He's Abandoned Love in the Quest for Smooth Skin

In a quest to figure out how his skin is so smooth, Mayer came to a conclusion: “I don’t smoke and I don’t drink anymore and I don’t go out in the sun and I don’t eat and I don’t love anybody,” he explained on his story.

7 of 8

 

6. He Appreciates a Good Face Mist

Spray your favorite face mist into the air, then "head-butt" your face into the vapor to achieve even distribution, he says.

8 of 8

John Mayer/Instagram

7. He Takes His Bath Time Seriously

We all love bath bombs. But Mayer loves the foaming bathtime treats (specifically ones from Lush) so much that he showed his affection for them with an original song, which you can listen to here.

See Also

More

More