7 Reasons Why John Mayer is the Beauty Influencer the World Needs Right Now

John Mayer is good at a lot of things: Singing, playing a guitar, and being really funny on the Internet, to name a few. But one of his latest — and most unexpected — skills involves his beauty routine. The 40-year-old singer (and laundry guru), who refuses to let gravity force his skin to start free fallin’, has been using social media to share his skincare and body care secrets, and recently deemed himself a beauty blogger. Here are seven reasons why we’re ready to let John Mayer be the beauty influencer we didn’t know we needed