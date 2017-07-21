John Cena may have took his time proposing to his new fiancée, Nikki Bella, but when it comes to wedding plans, the couple is full speed ahead. The WWE superstar tells PEOPLE that he hopes to be married by next year.

“We have decided on a planner, and we’re now moving forward on finding the best date,” Cena, 40, tells PEOPLE of the couple’s road to the altar. “I’ve stressed to Nicole that I would really like to get it done because I guess it took me so long to ask, now that I’ve made the commitment I really just want to get married.”

Back in April, Cena got down on one knee during WrestleMania 33, surprising not only his longtime girlfriend, but fans everywhere. Another surprise? He didn’t have any help picking out the ring. Instead, he used his love story with Bella to guide the design of the 4.5 carat sparkler.

“The ring was all me,” Cena shares. “I really custom built the ring and it tells a story of our relationship. It’s just unique. A lot of thought went into it and it was all my idea. It came out absolutely the way I wanted it to come out.”

Now, with a gig as the face of Tapout Body Spray under his belt, the pro has proven that the scent he wears is important — and he already has an idea of what fragrance he’ll be wearing on his wedding day.

“Hopefully it will be a nice offshoot of what Nicole is wearing, because that will mean we’ll be with each other a lot physically, so that’s a goal of mine — to have whatever fragrance she’s wearing all over myself,” he says. “As we get closer, it’ll probably be something fresh, because if everything goes ok, it’ll probably be in warmer weather.”

Cena, however, is not paying the same amount of attention to the suit he’ll wear to walk down the aisle. In fact, the Heavyweight Champion might wear something that’s already hanging in his closet.

“I have a few tailors that I work with, just because I’m not exactly somebody who can buy a suit off the rack,” Cena shares of his wedding ensemble. “I also have a few decent-looking tuxes in the wardrobe already, so depending on the colors and the schemes of the wedding and the theme, I might already have something.”

The most important plan of all? Making sure the day is perfect for Bella, he says.

“I want the day to be right for her, so I just want to make sure all the details are lined up and we’re not rushing something together,” Cena says. “She is extremely busy. She works harder than anybody I know, so she’s got a lot of things to manage as well. I just want to make sure the day is good for her, so when everything gets in order, that’s when we’ll do it. Hopefully it’ll be sometime next year.”

