Joe Jonas is wearing a lot more than just his heart on his sleeve these days.

The 28-year-old “Cake by the Ocean” singer, who has been engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner since October, debuted a new tattoo — and fans are speculating that it’s a portrait of his bride-to-be. Jonas posted a shot of the fresh ink placed on the inside of his forearm: an outline of a seemingly naked woman inside a square frame.

“@curtmontgomerytattoos does it again,” he captioned the shot, giving credit to his tattoo artist.

But according to fans of the star, the picture drawn on his arm isn’t just any woman. Commenters on twitter believe that it’s actually a depiction of Turner’s character Sansa Stark during a scene in Game of Thrones.

“Omg that’s Sophie, isn’t it? Awww,” one Twitter user wrote, while another insists “It’s Sansa” in the comments.

And theories are picking up on Instagram as well, with a screenshot of the exact moment fans believe Jonas pulled inspiration from.