Joe Jonas' Sexy Guess Underwear Ads Are Borderline NSFW

If you needed something to get you past that hump day afternoon slump, these photos of Joe Jonas in his boxer-briefs will probably do the trick. He’s the new face of Guess underwear, but before we get too far into the details, we’ll just let you have a second to process the pics of his oiled-up washboard abs.

Better? OK, here’s what you need to know. He’s following in his little brother Nick Jonas’s footsteps with his underwear-clad photo shoot. The brand tapped the DNCE frontman for its new men’s underwear line, Hero, and teamed him up with another new face of the company’s underwear collection, Charlotte McKinney, for the sexy shoot. (No doubt, a decision that happened after the duo starred together in the ridiculously steamy DNCE “Body Moves” music video!)

RELATED PHOTOS: Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailee Steinfeld and More Sizzling Celeb Swimwear Pics!

The entire line features boxers, briefs, T-shirts and tanks and launches in February, which you should definitely keep in mind for a hot Valentine’s Day gift for your beau!

“I am very excited to have Joe Jonas on board as the newest face of Guess,” Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer and Executive Chairman of the board said in a statement. “Joe is a cool and charismatic young man who embodies all of the characteristics of Guess’s DNA — sexy, young and adventurous.”

It just happens to be the first time the brand ever chose a male star to be in its underwear campaign, but Jonas is excited for the opportunity (and clearly looks very at ease on set!). “It feels great to be chosen by Paul Marciano as the male global ambassador for the new Guess underwear campaign with a focus on the Guess man,” Jonas said in a statement. “I am excited to be part of this amazing experience and to be able to represent the brand’s image.”

Thoughts on the steamy pics? Share them in the comments below.