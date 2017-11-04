Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Debuts as a Prada Model

Joe Alwyn has a “Gorgeous” new announcement amid the buzz surrounding girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s highly-anticipated album, Reputation, and the many songs he inspired.

The 26-year-old British actor has landed his first major fashion campaign, teaming up with Prada for the brand’s new “Ascension” collection for spring 2018.

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre on the roof of the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio, Alwyn gives a brooding stare as he models a chic version of a garage mechanic suit with a fanny pack strapped around his waist.

Alwyn’s new campaign evokes comic book illustrations and features him as a “postmodern Prada hero” and “new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine ideal,” according to the fashion house.

And he’s in good company too: Brad Pitt, Harvey Keitel, Benicio Del Toro, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Dane DeHaan have previously all fronted Prada campaigns.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

This is the latest gig for the star who made his big screen debut in the Ang Lee-directed Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Since then, he’s also starred in The Sense of an Ending. Coming up, Alwyn will appear in the thriller Keepers as well as The Favourite opposite Emma Stone.

The timing of Alwyn’s Prada gig may be a stroke of fashion genius as his girlfriend has been dominating the headlines with her not-so-ambiguous hints about the meanings and inspirations behind her recent string of new singles.

At midnight Friday, Swift released a new song titled “Call It What You Want,” the fourth song Swifties have heard from the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album and revealed details about her romance with Alwyn. (Read the full lyrics here.)

The pop star largely went under the radar for the rest of 2016 and secretly dated Alwyn for months before news of the relationship went public.

“Call It What You Want” marks the third love song Swift has released off Reputation.

“…Ready for It” and “Gorgeous” are both reportedly about her relationship with Alwyn, whom she’s been quietly dating for a year.