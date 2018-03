Shop Joanna Gaines' Signature Styles

Joanna Gaines has conquered the home renovation business - from her chic interior decorating skills to her beautifully curated Magnolia Market home store, it's clear the Fixer Upper star knows a thing or two about style.

But her eye for style goes beyond shiplap and throw pillows - with a laid-back, comfortably approach to fashion we can't help but want to copy. So, if you're also obsessed with the hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, and Joanna Gaines' personal style, you're in luck because we've rounded up 11 of her signature wardrobe pieces and plenty of affordable ways to shop her look (dreamy home makeover not included).